Dream Chasers Artist Vory Drops “Daylight” Featuring Kanye West

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Listen to the new collaboration.

Vory has already put in a lot of work in the music business. The Texas-born, Kentucky-raised entertainer is now ready to release a studio LP titled Lost Souls on June 3.

As a prelude to the project, the 24-year-old performer released a single titled “Daylight.” G.O.O.D. Music leader Kanye “Ye” West shows up as a feature on the Lost Souls cut.

Previously, Vory and Kanye West teamed up for “God Breathed,” “Jonah,” and “No Child Left Behind.” Those tracks appear on Ye’s Donda album which came out in August 2021.





Besides Kanye West, Lost Souls also features Nav, Bleu, Landstrip Chip, and Fresco. Vory’s catalog includes the Overdose, Lucky Me, and self-titled mixtapes as well.

As a songwriter, Vory contributed to Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Everything Is Love which won Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards. He also earned songwriting credit for “Mob Ties” by Drake.

Meek Mill’s Dream Chasers Records signed Vory to the Roc Nation-backed label in 2020. Lost Souls is currently available for pre-save/pre-add on DSPs.