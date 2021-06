The ‘Life in Plastic’ mixtape creator bares it all with a colorful horse.

June is designated as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in America. “Everything Nice” rapper Tabatha “Dreamdoll” Robinson decided to use the first day of the new month to reveal her sexuality to the world.

“Happy Pride Month 🌈🏳️‍🌈. I’m proud to announce that I’m Bisexual 💕,” wrote DreamDoll on Instagram. She also posted several nude photographs featuring her straddling a rainbow-colored horse.

The Bad Girls Club and Love & Hip Hop: New York reality show star also shared a message on Twitter about some reactions to her bisexuality announcement. DreamDoll’s two-part post was directed at men.

“Some guys are so ignorant just because a woman is bisexual don’t equal [threesomes] nor does that mean she [wants] to share her girl with y’all crusty a#### [the f###]!!!” tweeted DreamDoll on Tuesday night.

The former New York City “startender” added, “Men always have to make things about them.” Another tweet expressed DreamDoll’s appreciation for the “love and comfort” she was receiving in her direct messages.

DreamDoll now joins other Hip Hop artists – like Frank Ocean, Cardi B, Lil Nas X, Kevin Abstract, Young M.A, Taylor Bennett, Big Freedia, Saul Williams, Syd, iLoveMakonnen, and the late Lil Peep – who openly embraced being part of the LGBTQ community. A once taboo subject in the culture has become more accepted by rap fans over the last decade.

