Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to the New York Post, the rapper was among five men who allegedly ambushed a 33-year-old dad and his 5-year-old son inside a Bronx apartment.

Drill rapper Dougie B was reportedly arrested for a series of violent thefts in the Bronx and is now facing up to 25 years in prison.

According to the New York Post, Dougie B (real name Arion Howard), was among five men who allegedly ambushed a 33-year-old dad and his 5-year-old son inside an apartment in the Belmont neighborhood in August.

The Bronx Criminal Court complaint alleges he blocked the man and his child from escaping the Cambreleng Avenue home as another suspect flashed a gun at the dad and seized his phone in an effort to drain $2,500 from his cash accounts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dougie B ‼️ (@dougieb.___)

The police eventually caught up to Dougie B and the other men nine days later after they committed another robbery on September 5. Court records reportedly state two of the suspects threatened the victim at knifepoint and demanded his phones before one of the thieves secured $500 from the man’s digital wallet.

In June, a 16-year-old fan alleged Dougie B also jacked more than $1,000 in cash from him after they posed together for a photo outside a barber shop on East 187th Street.

Dougie B, who was featured in a 2022 video with Cardi B, has been charged with multiple felonies, including robbery and grand larceny.

Part of a wave of Bronx drill rappers, Dougie B rose to prominence with his high energy delivery and aggressive lyrics as well as collaborations with other Bronx artists like Kay Flock and B-Lovee. His music often reflects street life, blending gritty storytelling with rapid-fire beats typical of drill music. But it looks like street life just caught up to him.