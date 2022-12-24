Drill Rapper Dusty Locane Pleads Guilty To Weapons Charges

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rapper Dusty Locane will spend the next few holidays behind bars over a gun charge. Read more.

Rapper Dusty Locane is now in jail after pleading guilty to two charges of criminal possession of a weapon connected to crimes perpetrated in 2019 and 2020.

The Brooklyn native posted on social media on Thanksgiving that he would be turning himself in on Nov. 30.

In a meme on his Instagram, he thanked his people for supporting him. The modified caption reads, “Been fightin [these] cases for damn near 4 [years],” the 23-year-old wrote in an Instagram caption. “Now I gotta go handle up ima take care of dis short bid n ima be bacc nine five times stronger ‼️”

Before after accepting he would be pleading guilty to the gun crimes, Dusty Locane took to Instagram to send a cryptic message.

In a caption-less meme that said, “Hell on earth and I’m chilling. The temperature is negative 95 degrees … from da Flu with love.”

Or … it might not be literal

On Monday, Dec. 5, released his new EP, “Catch Da Flu,” and dropped a video for the song “Way Bacc.”

“WHAT DONT KILL ME MAKES ME 95 TIMES STRONGER Ⓜ️Ⓜ️ N DEY ALL WANNA CATCH DA FLU 🧪🧪

SB: “CATCH DA FLU” DA EP GO TAP IN AT MIDNIGHT ON ALL STREAMING PLATFORMS. TO ALL MY REAL SUPPORTERS AND FANS ITS MORE ON DA WAY VERY SOON‼️” he captioned. #FLUSZN #95MM #CATCHDAFLU #FREEME #FREELOCANE

Dusty Locane is a drill rapper out of the Canarsie section of Brooklyn, the same area that the late Pop Smoke grew up in. One interesting fact is that the two knew each other since they were children.