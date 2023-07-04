Drill Rappers In The Cross-Hairs Of Maryland State’s Attorney After Surge In Violence

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Maryland’s State’s Attorney, Aisha N. Braveboy, is taking a stand against the Drill Rap music genre and its producers in response to a surge in violent incidents in the state, some of which have been linked to the genre’s provocative themes.

Drill Rap, a music genre known for its explicit lyrics and violent narratives, has recently been implicated in a deadly gunfight that claimed the lives of two local performers, Money Bag KZ and Risque Luck. The incident, which unfolded at a motel in Suitland, was shockingly reminiscent of the violent scenarios often depicted in their music.

Braveboy, in a recent statement, expressed her deep concern about the genre’s potential to incite violence.

“We are very concerned about this particular form of rap music that not only celebrates violence but also directs violence,” she said. She further emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, “When you’re talking about things that you have done, violent acts that have actually happened, or things that you actually intend to do, that causes other people to react. It has caused homicides, shootings, and other acts of violence to actually occur

The State’s Attorney is no stranger to dealing with cases involving Drill Rap artists. She previously handled a case involving a 14-year-old rapper, Baby K, who’s incarcerated for allegedly attempting to murder a student on a school bus.

Braveboy is now turning her attention to the producers of Drill Rap, urging them to consider the potential consequences of their content.

She said admitting to crimes they plan to or have committed is different, and “that is not protected, and that is something that we are going to go after.”

Despite the potential challenges posed by the First Amendment, Braveboy is committed to finding legal solutions to this issue. She’s currently directing her team of prosecutors to explore possible legal actions that could be taken against those who produce and promote content that incites violence.