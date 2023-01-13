‘Drink Champs’ Podcast Lands Deal With Major Label’s In-House Network

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Co-hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN will return with new episodes of their popular ‘Drink Champs’ podcast on January 27.

N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s show Drink Champs joined Warner Music Group’s in-house podcast network Interval Presents.

Warner Music Group’s podcast network announced the deal on Thursday (January 12). Interval Presents obtained the licensing rights to the audio version of Drink Champs on all major podcast platforms.

“We were impressed with the network’s dedication to the culture and the support we’ve received to expand our show to reach new heights allowing us to further pioneer and break barriers in the space!” DJ EFN said in a press release.

N.O.R.E. added, “I’m feeling good about partnering with Interval Presents and joining the all-star team they’ve got. We’re ready to take things to the next level for us and the culture at large! Let’s go!”

UTA, which represents Drink Champs, negotiated the deal. Allan Coye, the general manager of Interval Presents, said the collaboration will focus on “further amplifying” the podcast.

Drink Champs began in 2015. Diddy’s REVOLT network started televising the podcast in 2016.

N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN haven’t released a new episode of Drink Champs since December. The podcast is scheduled to return on January 27.

Warner Music Group launched Interval Presents in 2022. The podcast network has projects in the works with actress Lupita Nyong’o and singer Jason Derulo.