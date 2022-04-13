Drumma Boy Wants To Put His Own Hits On The Board With New Album

The veteran producer drops the “I Said What I Said” video with Ludacris and Snow Tha Product.

Christopher “Drumma Boy” Gholson established himself as one of the go-to producers over the last twenty years. His production credits include working with Jeezy, T.I., Gucci Mane, Lil Wayne, and many more.

The Memphis, Tennessee native is now finalizing a new project titled Drumma Boy & Friends. Listeners can expect to hear tracks featuring T.I., Gucci Mane, Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa, Young Dolph, and other acts.

“I’ve made hits for everybody else,” says DB. The 38-year-old southerner adds, “This is an opportunity to put some hits on the board for myself.”

A new music video for “I Said What I Said” with Ludacris and Snow Tha Product arrived on Drumma Boy’s official YouTube channel this week. Chris Moreno (Doja Cat, Da Baby) directed the visuals.

“This was a legendary moment for my career right here!” exclaims Chris Moreno. Atlanta-bred emcee/actor Ludacris states, “Drumma Boy been a beast and it’s dope he getting his own projects out! I was in full support soon as he called!”

2020’s “Still Can’t Believe It” was the first single off Drumma Boy & Friends. The Derez De’Shon-assisted track passed the 1 million streams mark on Spotify. “I Said What I Said” already has over 800,000 plays on the platform.

“You made my dream collab come true! I’ve always loved Ludacris as an artist and wanted to work with him it’s crazy we’re on a record together!” says Snow Tha Product about appearing on “I Said What I Said.”

Drumma Boy & Friends is set for release in August 2022. Additional production will also be provided by Scott Storch, Jerry Wonder, 1500 or Nothin’, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, and DJ Paul.

“This point of my life is the happiest I’ve ever been,” admits Drumma Boy. “I am realizing who I am.”