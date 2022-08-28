Drunk 6ix9ine Admits He Is In “Dark Place,” And Hasn’t Been In Studio, But Fans Notice Something Strange About Rapper

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

6ix9ine seemed like a completely different person during a recent Instagram live session- and fans couldn’t help but notice! Read more!

Rapper 6ix9ine popped up on Instagram over the weekend to update his fan on his lack of musical output.

The rapper admitted he was inebriated and said he was still in a “dark place.” According to 6ix9ine, he is working to improve his mental health before dropping anything new.

“I love my fans. I know you guys have been expecting a lot of music. Just right now, genuinely, I’m not mentally…I don’t want to give you guys any false hope I’m there. I’m just trying to get mentally right just with everything. Trying to find…I’m pretty drunk right now but…I’m just trying to better myself. I find myself in a pretty dark place all the time,” 6ix9ine confessed.

Although 6ix9ine said new music was inevitably on the way, the rapper admitted he had not been in the studio in a while and had lost interest in social media.

“I’m still the king of IG. I’m still king of the internet. I just don’t use it that much anymore. I barely be in the studio,” 6ix9ine admitted.

The stream drew over 62,000 viewers. And some people watching could not help but notice something different about 6ix9ine.

In addition to a more calm demeanor, the Brooklyn, New York rapper seemed to have lost his thick New York accent – which wasn’t lost upon those who watched the clip.

“That’s Daniel Hernandez talking, not 6ix9ine,” one user quipped, while another wrote, “he’s white now.” Other people accused the rapper of abusing cocaine.

6ix9ine has had his share of difficulties since he was released from prison early in April of 2020. The rapper was among a dozen members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods indicted on RICO charges in November of 2018.

He decided to cooperate with federal prosecutors and won a significantly reduced sentence for testifying against his former associates, who received prison sentences ranging from two to 24 years in prison.

6ix9ine has aggressively fought against the “snitch” label thrust upon him while beefing with rappers like Lil Durk, Meek Mill, and others. He has also been the subject of several lawsuits.

Most recently, the rapper was ordered to pay thousands of dollars to two robbery victims, who won a default judgment against the controversial rapper after claiming they were traumatized when members of Nine Trey robbed them in Manhattan in a case of mistaken identity.