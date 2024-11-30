Duke Deuce Reveals He Almost Quit Rapping Amid Release Of Independent “Tribe” Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Duke Deuce has opened up about his journey as an independent artist following the release of his new album.

In a tweet he shared on Wednesday (November 27), Deuce broke down the trials and tribulations he faced while crafting his Tribe album with his fellow Made Men Mafia members Dubba G and Turnt LilThadd.

The project, which features the aforementioned artists, and rappers such as OJ Da Juiceman and more, serves as one of Deuce’s first full-length releases to arrive since he left Quality Control Music Group (QC). While detailing the painstaking process he and his collaborators underwent to bring the project to life, Deuce revealed that he nearly quit his musical journey before delivering the alnum.

“I ain’t gonna sit here and cap like s### been easy,” Deuce started off in the tweet. “I thought about saying f## this rap s### but I ain’t built for quitting plus how would that look to my daughter?? So With all odds against me I still get up everyday and grind because I’m a Isom and grinding is in my blood.”

He continued, “I never took a short cut for nothing i got or waited for nobody to put it in my hand. So next time somebody ask where Duke Deuce been tell that fool to tune in. S/O to the true fans who stayed down.”

I ain’t gonna sit here and cap like s### been easy. I thought about saying f## this rap s### but I ain’t built for quitting plus how would that look to my daughter?? So With all odds against me I still get up everyday and grind because I’m a Isom and grinding is in my blood🩸. I… pic.twitter.com/nkcQJqTazJ — Duke Deuce (@dukedeuce901) November 27, 2024

In another follow-up tweet the Memphis rapper thanked a fan for their support project while further illustrating the hardships he faced to produce the record.

“Aye main I really appreciate you guys for tuning in to the new album ‘tribe,'” he wrote in the tweet. “We worked our ass off to deliver this s### independently. Without yall support this s### wouldn’t be possible.”

Last year in September Deuce spoke about why he chose to part ways with QC during an interview with SayCheeseTV. While he had high praises for the label he explained why he felt so good moving on from his time as an artist on their roster.

“I’m no longer QC,” he said. “And it ain’t no bad blood. I love P and Coach. Them my guys type s###. But at the same time though, I ain’t gon’ lie, I feel good to gon’ head and be moving on cause honestly bruh, I’m elevating, and I’m more than just a rapper.”

He continued: “I’m a crunk star. I’m a rock star. Like, I’m a global type of artist. You can’t just put [me] with the trap s###. It’s big money over here. I’m excited bruh.”

Check out the stream for Duke Deuce’s new album Tribe below.