Dupree G.O.D. Criticized For Blasting A Flamethrower On Top Of New York City Bus

(AllHipHop News)
The Wu-Tang Clan’s fanbase is nothing to f**k with and their love for their favorite group has no limits.
Civilian or rapper, if a fan birthed out of the 36 Chamber gets a notion to show their appreciation, nothing will stop them.
Take rapper Dupree G.O.D. (also called the Flame G.O.D.).
The emcee wanted to honor the Staten Island rap ennead by recording a video from on top of an MTA bus in Brooklyn. Sounds cool enough.
But while he was on the bus, where 25 passengers were riding, he was recorded dangerously discharging a flamethrower in the air.
Quite a sight and quite a hazard for all around.
Unfortunately, the pyrotechnic spit kicker did not get permission from the transit agency, causing a spokesperson for New York’s largest public transportation outlet to say the act was “absurd, dangerous and just plain stupid.”
“We don’t even need to say how absurd, dangerous, and just plain stupid this was,” MTA spokesperson Tim Minton noted. “The reckless individual who torched over the top of an occupied bus put New Yorkers, including the bus operator, in life-threatening peril.”
The incident was captured by a bystander on video earlier in November but gained national attention on Tuesday when someone from the police union put it out on social media, in order to make a point about how unsafe New York has gotten.
The Flame G.O.D also took to social media to show his side of the tribute video and posted drone footage of him shooting out the fire.
No injuries were reported in the incident, and authorities are currently investigating criminal charges.