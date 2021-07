Some people down with Dusty Locane are lucky to be alive today, after someone pulled up on their sprinter van and shot bullets through it sending everyone inside to the hospital!

Four concert-goers were injured in a drive-by after attending a Hip-Hop show in New Hampshire featuring Brooklyn rapper Dusty Locane at the Jewell Nightclub in Manchester.

Reports say that all of the victims are being treated in a nearby hospital for gunshot wounds sustained while being carried in a van on Interstate 293 near Brown Avenue early morning on Friday, July 16.

According to Sgt. Bryan Plamondin, a state trooper detective, the 15-passenger van was struck with gunfire around 1:45 AM, after the concert was over.

Chief Allen Aldenberg of the Manchester Police Department noted that headquarters was alerted by an officer at the hospital after the four had arrived in the emergency room.

Others, who were in the van when it got shot up, gathered at the hospital and were able to tell law enforcement that they were in a different rap group than Locane, providing details of the shooting.

One woman even had blood on her top and her hand wrapped in a bandage. Locane’s publicist Kevin Grossi said that the artist was not in the van during the assault.

Grossi shared that the “Rollin N Controllin Freestyle” artist had made it home already and that he and those with him were safe.

A few hours later the Manchester police posted a statement regarding the shooting on their Twitter:

“Multiple people shot on Interstate 293 in Manchester. Both Manchester Police and NH State Police are investigating incidents of gunfire.”

The story is developing.