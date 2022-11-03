Dwyane Wade SNAPS On His Ex-Wife In Battle Over Daughter Zaya’s Sex Change

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Dwyane Wade SNAPPED on his ex-wife for filing a court petition claiming he is seeking to profit off his transgendered daughter, Zaya Wade.

Dwyane Wade’s ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade has legally objected to their child’s gender change.

The ex-wife alleges that the basketball star is forcing their child, Zaya Wade, who identifies as a transgirl, to have this operation for financial gain.

According to The Blast, Funches-Wade objected to his petition to recognize their daughter’s (born male) change of gender and issuance of a new birth certificate.

Because the child is 15, she has to ask to be identified as female legally and must obtain a court order and permission from both of her parents to have the sex change.

Funches-Wade further stated that Wade is “attempting to circumvent the requirements of the Illinois final custody order judgment entered on March 14th, 2011,” and that Dwyane must “discuss with and obtain input in the major decisions affecting care, welfare, activities, health, education and religious upbringing” of their two children prior to any major decisions being made.”

Funches-Wade says this has not happened.

“There are multiple factors to be considered by the Court in determining the requests to change the minor child’s name and gender. The minor child is fifteen and one-half years old,” her lawyer stated.

They even said Dwyane “is positioned to profit from the minor child’s name and gender change with various companies through contacts and marketing opportunities including but not limited to deals with Disney.”

Wade has clapped back at her on social media.

Since this must be the new way of parenting, I guess I have to address these allegations here, which is a damn shame.”

“While I’m on a life-changing trip in our motherland Africa, I’ve received a social media post about me forcing our 15-year-old child to be someone she’s not and to do something against her will. These are serious and harmful allegations that have hurt our children.”

“While none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn’s attempt to fight Zaya’s identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud, I’m very disappointed that she continuously finds ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard for her children.”

“This report came out while Zaya was in class,” he continued. “This is a kid who has maintained a 4.0 GPA in honors classes while navigating all this unsolicited and harmful attention and debates about her gender and sexuality from those who are committed to not listening to her, much less even knowing her!”

He went on to say that his ex-wife tried this over a decade ago.

“13 lawyers later, I was awarded sole custody of our two kids as an active NBA player! All I ever wanted was to have my parenting time uninterrupted, as I knew that it would be a very difficult time for our kids to navigate their new normal. So Instead of actually trying to co-parent over the years, she’s left her home to see more lawyers and has taken the time to talk to more lawyers since I filed for divorce than she’s left her home to actually see or have truly spoken and LISTENED to Zaya over all these years.”

Wade accused Funches-Wade of being an absentee mother, despite saying she is a “Christian woman.” He also said she had broken the heart of her children over and over again by simply not being there.

In the three-page social media post, the baller also said that he normally takes the high road but is tired of this and “will not sit” on his hands and do nothing any longer.