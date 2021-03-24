Dwyane Wade Thanks Boosie For His Comments About His Transgender Daughter Zaya

(AllHipHop News)
Ever since Dwyane Wade’s transgender child Zaya emerged to the world as a teenaged-girl, many have wondered how her parents have dealt with the transformation, and the media coverage.
Now the retired NBA All-Star player has shared how he processed it and why he wants to thank Boosie Badazz (and others) for comments made about her transition last year.
Last year, Boosie took to his social media and went on a rant about Wade’s parenting.
“I gotta say something about this s###, bro. Dwyane Wade, you gone too f###### far, dawg,” Boosie barked. “That is a male. A 12-year-old. At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal gon’ be. They don’t have s### figured out yet. He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his dick be gone—how he gon’—like, bruh, you going too far, dawg.”
During an interview with the I Am Athlete podcast, Wade said, “All the people who got something to say about my kids, I thank you because you allowing the conversation to keep going forward. Because you know what? We might not have all the answers, but we’re growing from each conversation.”
“I thank everybody for even hating and starting those conversations,” he further stated. “Because those conversations are starting other conversations.”
He also said he suspected that his child, once called Zion, then three-years-old may not have been CIS gendered. That was when he and his new wife Gabrielle Union started the real work of parenting.
“People don’t want to hear this s### and don’t believe this s###,” Wade revealed. “At three years old, me and my wife looked at each other and said, ‘What if?’ What if, at the time, the name was Zion, comes home one day and says, ‘Dad I’m gay,’ or ‘Dad, I’m this, I’m that.’ What are you going to do, sir?”
Recently, Zaya was interviewed by Michelle Obama.
While the interview went well, some took offense.
Brooklyn rapper Lil Mama put her two cents into the conversation and got a whole bank of backlash from the LGBTQ+ community.
Shoutout to Lil Mama for reprising her role as a f###### clown for the 31st year in a row. You go girl! pic.twitter.com/vSQczRhfuL
— NBA YTS( Young Transsexual Never Broke Again) (@AarynLang) March 19, 2021
Lil Mama is actually ignorant and dumb as s###. pic.twitter.com/LsgyvxDEx5
— rob 🍀 (@H0W2R0B) March 17, 2021
Lil Mama said "How can I be transphobic if I'm Bow Wow"…. Statement gives the same vibes as white people saying "I can't be racist, I got a black friend".
— Renee Pujol (@lilcubana92) March 23, 2021
Lil Mama on her way to the heterosexual pride protest pic.twitter.com/x3ov0PHhmP
— :3 (@Jheauxx) March 19, 2021
I knew Lil Mama was a few hairs short of an Afro when she jumped up on that stage at the VMAs after Jay & Alicia’s performance looking the absolute fool
— mugatu (@tinnkky) March 18, 2021
I tried to find that VMAs performance of Alicia Keys and Jay Z when Lil Mama got on stage…………why——- pic.twitter.com/ycH9ihO4JR
— ✨ Ariesss ✨ (@danayshiamua) March 18, 2021