E-40 Cites “Racial Bias” After He’s Kicked Out Of Kings Vs. Warriors Game

In a video making the rounds online, E-40 appears to engage in some kind of argument with several other people in the crowd. He’s ultimately ejected from the game midway through the fourth quarter.

Did @TheRealE40 get kicked out?! I wonder what happened.. 👀 pic.twitter.com/sbmzbsYv0O — Coach Marcus Riley (@linebackrschool) April 16, 2023

E-40 later addressed the incident on social media and blamed racial bias for his removal.

“On Saturday night, I was subjected to disrespectful heckling over the course of the Warriors-King game in Sacramento. During the fourth quarter, I finally turned around and addressed one heckler in an assertive but polite manner. Yet, shortly thereafter, Kings’ security approached me, assumed that I instigated the encounter and proceeded to kick me out of the arena. Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that—despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur—racial bias remains prevalent.

“Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a white woman and immediately assumed that I was at fault. I’ve attended countless NBA games throughout my lifetime and have always prided myself in my professionalism, so this experience has been jarring. I was absolutely humiliated by the Kings’ security team and I’m calling on the franchise to investigate the appalling conduct that transpired.”

Hip-hop artist E-40 says racial bias was the reason behind him being kicked out of Golden 1 Center midway through the fourth quarter of Golden State-Sacramento on Saturday night and he is requesting the Kings to investigate. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/15Lwl2lJZF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 16, 2023

E-40 has courtside seats at Golden State’s Chase Center next to the Warriors bench. He’s even joined the Warriors’ contingent when it visited the White House earlier this year to celebrate 2022’s NBA championship. Watch the clip above.