E-40 Launches His ‘Goon With The Spoon’ Food Company

Bay area legend rounds out his food and beverage empire with new sausage line.

Oakland rapper and style icon E-40 has launched his new food brand and the introductory product debuting first will be a series of packaged sausages and burritos.

According to a press release, the “Sprinkle Me” rapper will call his line “Goon With The Spoon.”

The vocabulist took to social media to share his excitement: “Fulfilled a lifelong dream today with the formal launch of my @GoonWithTheSpoon brand and inaugural sausage line! We’re in production and about to take over the food industry click the link in my bio to order your #GoonWithTheSpoon sausages now”

While this is a new venture for Forty Fonzarelli, he will not be doing it alone. He has partnered with Justin Kinder, the mastermind behind Kinders Meats, Deli, and BBQ. The two will bank on the rapper’s marketing genius and popularity as well as Kinder’s knowledge of the space to conquer the meat industry.













And the first thing on their agenda is the launch of five different “Goon With The Spoon” sausage flavors: Teriyaki Pineapple Chicken Sausage, Philly Cheesesteak Chicken Sausages, Hot Beef Sausages, Mild Beef Sausages and Choices (Yum) Sausage Bundle. He will also have for purchase Turf Burritos.

The meats will compliment his adult beverages, launched just last year. Since the pandemic, he has released four new sparkling wines – Cotton Candy, Cali-Mocho Red Wine and Cola, Watermelon, Mango Peach – that were made in Lodi, California. He also owns a Prosecco DOC and Prosecco Rose DOC that are both made in and imported from Veneto, Italy.

Check out E-40 talking about how involved he is in both of these ventures.