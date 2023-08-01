E-40 To Have Vallejo City Street Named After Him

The Vallejo City Council will pay tribute to renowned rapper, wordsmith and businessman E-40 with a street named after him. According to KTVU, the council’s approval will see a mile-long section of Magazine Street in South Vallejo renamed “E-40 Way” to commemorate the artist’s early years in the city. The rapper shouted out this street in his 2015 song that bears the name of the block.
The ceremony to unveil “E-40 Way” is scheduled to take place later this year. The community will come together to honor 40 Fonzarelli’s significant contributions to the music industry and his impact on the local area.
E-40, whose real name is Earl Stevens, has had an influential career in the Bay Area’s Hip-Hop scene. Hailing from Vallejo, he’s been an essential figure in shaping the West Coast rap culture.
With a distinctive rap style, innovative wordplay and remarkable entrepreneurial endeavors, E-40 has left an indelible mark on the music world—just peep his discography.
The recognition comes not long after E-40 celebrated the 30th anniversary of his 1992 debut studio album, Federal.