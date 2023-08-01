E-40 To Have Vallejo City Street Named After Him

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Bay area rapper has repped for his city for decades, and now they are gonna show their appreciation.

The Vallejo City Council will pay tribute to renowned rapper, wordsmith and businessman E-40 with a street named after him. According to KTVU, the council’s approval will see a mile-long section of Magazine Street in South Vallejo renamed “E-40 Way” to commemorate the artist’s early years in the city. The rapper shouted out this street in his 2015 song that bears the name of the block.

The ceremony to unveil “E-40 Way” is scheduled to take place later this year. The community will come together to honor 40 Fonzarelli’s significant contributions to the music industry and his impact on the local area.

E-40, whose real name is Earl Stevens, has had an influential career in the Bay Area’s Hip-Hop scene. Hailing from Vallejo, he’s been an essential figure in shaping the West Coast rap culture.

With a distinctive rap style, innovative wordplay and remarkable entrepreneurial endeavors, E-40 has left an indelible mark on the music world—just peep his discography.

The recognition comes not long after E-40 celebrated the 30th anniversary of his 1992 debut studio album, Federal.