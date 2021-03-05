‘E! True Hollywood Story’ Season Premiere To Focus On The Rise Of Cardi B

(AllHipHop News)
Cardi B has already established herself as one of the most successful Hip Hop stars of this era. Music awards, Billboard chart records, high-profile endorsement deals, personal drama, and a social media presence that also bleeds into politics and fashion helped lift the “Up” hitmaker to the top of the entertainment industry.
The rise of Belcalis Almánzar from exotic dancer to internet celebrity to television star to Grammy-winning recording artist will be told on the season premiere of E! network’s True Hollywood Story docuseries. Love & Hip Hop producer Mona Scott-Young and fellow New York rapper Maino were interviewed for the program.
In addition, the new season of True Hollywood Story will also highlight billionaire Hip Hop icon Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter with JAY-Z: Made in America author Michael Eric Dyson providing commentary. Other episodes will cover Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Brad Pitt, Elon Musk, Selena, and more.
The “Cardi B” episode of E! True Hollywood Story is scheduled to air on March 15 at 10 pm ET/PT. “Star Sisters” covering Beyoncé and Solange is scheduled to air on April 10 at 10 pm ET/PT. “Billionaires: Fierce, Fearless & Filthy Rich” covering Jay-Z, Elon Musk, and Sara Blakely will premiere later this summer.