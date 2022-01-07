Earl Sweatshirt Talks Upcoming ‘Sick!’ Album, Drops New Single “Titanic”

“I leaned into the chaos cause it was apparent that it wasn’t going anywhere.”

The enigmatic emcee known as Earl Sweatshirt is preparing to drop his next body of work. SICK! will arrive on January 14 via Tan Cressida/Warner Records.

Before SICK! lands next week, Earl Sweatshirt revealed the project’s full tracklist. The Los Angeles-raised Odd Future affiliate tapped Zelooperz and Armand Hammer for contributions to his upcoming fourth studio LP.

Earl Sweatshirt also dropped a new single titled “Titanic” on Friday. The Black Noi$e-produced track marks the third SICK! single after “2010” and “Tabula Rasa.”

“SICK! is my humble offering of 10 songs recorded in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns,” explains Earl Sweatshirt. “Before the virus, I had been working on an album I named after a book I used to read with my mother (The People Could Fly).”

The 27-year-old rapper/producer continues, “Once the lockdowns hit, people couldn’t fly anymore. A wise man said art imitates life. People were sick. The People were angry and isolated and restless. I leaned into the chaos cause it was apparent that it wasn’t going anywhere.”

Cover art for Earl Sweatshirt’s SICK! album

SICK! will also include production by The Alchemist. Sweatshirt added, “These songs are what happened when I would come up for air. Peace and love to Zelooperz the enigma, The Armand Hammer, and my good friends Alchemist and Black Noi$e. Peace and love to u.”

Earl Sweatshirt’s SICK! follows 2013’s Doris, 2015’s I Don’t Like S###, I Don’t Go Outside, and 2018’s Some Rap Songs. His catalog also contains mixtapes and EPs as well as features on projects by artists like Tyler, The Creator, Frank Ocean, and Mac Miller.