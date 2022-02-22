EarthGang Previews J. Cole & J.I.D. Collaboration Off ‘Ghetto Gods’ Album

Olu and WowGr8 will release their second Dreamville Records-backed album, Ghetto Gods, this Friday. The Atlanta-raised duo, collectively known as EarthGang, played a few tracks from the project for their Instagram followers.

One of those Ghetto Gods songs features Dreamville Records head honcho J. Cole. Fellow Dreamville artist, Spillage Village member, and Atlanta native J.I.D. appears on the posse cut as well.

“They only respect when you’re talking your s###. I ain’t really that n#### to toot his own horn, but today, look, I’m honking this b####. No more off-season. It’s capital B on my car season,” raps Cole on the collaboration.

EarthGang, J. Cole, and J.I.D. previously worked together on Dreamville’s Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation. All four emcees contributed to “Down Bad and “1993.” Cole, Olu, and WowGr8 were also on the closing ROD3 track “Sacrifices.”

Throughout their respective careers, J.I.D. and EarthGang have created music together numerous times. For example, “Meditate” hit DSPs last September. Spillage Village also dropped the collaborative projects Bears Like This, Bears Like This Too, Bears Like This Too Much, and Spilligion.

EarthGang will release Ghetto Gods on February 25. The Hip Hop pair initiated this album era by dropping the singles “American Horror Story,” “All Eyes On Me,” and “Amen” featuring Musiq Soulchild. Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz narrated an official trailer for the project.