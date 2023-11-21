Mudd Bughatti: East St. Louis Rapper Meets Tragic End on Stan Musial Bridge

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

East St. Louis rapper Mudd Bughatti’s tragic death on the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge underscores the harsh reality of gun violence in Illinois.

Mudd Bughatti, the East St. Louis rapper, whose real name was Troy Edwards, met a tragic end in a targeted shooting incident on the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge. His death has sent ripples of sorrow through the music industry and his community.

East Saint Louis rapper Mudd Bughatti has been identified as the victim who was fatally shot while driving his vehicle across the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge over the weekend.

The incident occurred on a Sunday night, marking a somber moment for the East St. Louis music scene.

Illinois State Police reported that a white SUV, driven by Mudd Bughatti, born Troy Edwards, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 from Missouri when it came under gunfire.

The attack resulted in Mudd Bughatti’s death at the scene, while a passenger in the vehicle was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mudd Bughatti, 35, was a buzzing rapper whose best-known song is called “50.” The track went viral after inmates rapped the lyrics to the track during a massive riot at the St. Louis Justice Center in April of 2021.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, with the Illinois State Police leading the efforts. The motive behind the shooting and the identification of suspects remain under scrutiny as authorities work to uncover the details of this tragic event.