Eazy-E Death By AIDS Conspiracy. Could It Actually Be True?

A new docu-series by the late Eazy-E’s daughter focusing on the “mysterious” death of the Ruthless Records founder may actually be on to something!

The untimely demise of gangster rap icon Eazy-E is set to be explored in a new investigative docuseries.

The pioneering N.W.A. group member, real name Eric Wright, passed away in March 1995. The 30-year-old’s death was attributed to complications related to AIDS.

However, conspiracy theories surrounding the real cause of his death have been rampant for years, and now Eazy’s daughter, Ebie, is getting to the bottom of the mystery with the help of U.S. network bosses at WE tv.

The conspiracy seems to be rooted in a 2003 interview Suge Knight conducted with Jimmy Kimmel.

During the sit-down, Suge, who is feuding with Eazy over Dr. Dre, claimed the Ruthless Records founder had been poked with a needle.

“So if you shoot somebody you go to jail forever. Kids y’all don’t want to go to jail forever. So they got this new thing out…They get blood from somebody with AIDS and they shoot you with it,” Suge Knight said.

“Oh that’s bad,” Jimmy Kimmel replied, but not before Suge seemed to dry snitch on himself.

“That’s a slow death, an Eazy-E thing,” Suge Knight said chuckling.

Legendary Latino rapper Frost, who was signed to Ruthless, said Eazy was infected after he received acupuncture following an accident on a 4-wheeler.

“I don’t wanna say that name ’cause it’s the devil’s name, but another person in rap, if you know you’re history of rap, calls him the devil. If you know the history of Rap, West Coast rap, you know who I’m saying. I was told even in my last conversation from Eazy not to even talk to that man. Not only that, but I think that they really had a stronghold of giving him tainted needles with the AIDS virus in him with acupuncture,” Frost said.

The “Mysterious Death of Eazy-E” will feature never-before-seen footage of the late rapper, and include interviews with various key people in his life in four hour-long episodes, starting on August 12.