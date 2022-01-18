Eazy-E’s Daughter Addresses Kanye West’s “Eazy” Diss Line Directed At Pete Davidson

Kanye “Ye” West is back in the news once again. The Donda album creator took aim at Pete Davidson, the rumored boyfriend of West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

“God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” raps Ye on a new song titled “Eazy.” West Coast Hip Hop veteran The Game also appears on the track.

TMZ caught up with Ebie Wright, the daughter of the late N.W.A. emcee Eric “Eazy-E” Wright, to get her thoughts on Ye and Game’s “Eazy.” Ebie expressed approval of the collaboration.

“I think it’s a great song. I’m a huge Kanye fan. I love Game. It’s an incredible record, and it was also produced by my buddy Hit-Boy. So shout out to all my guys,” said Ebie Wright.

When asked how she feels about her father’s legacy tacitly being attached to real-life personal drama, Ebie Wright stated, “The fact they sampled ‘Eazy-Duz-It’ – my father literally represents revolutionizing everything. He also represents gangsta rap.”

She continued, “What Kanye did and what he said on [‘Eazy’] doesn’t get no more gangsta than that. I’m with it. You gotta think about it. Kanye knows how to go viral. He’s also very expressive. He can’t do no wrong.”

Kanye West and The Game’s “Eazy” debuted at #2 on Spotify’s United States Top 100 daily chart with 1,071,485 streams. The single racked up 2,051,643 first-day streams on Spotify’s Global Top 100 daily chart.

Eazy-E’s “Eazy-Duz-It” is the title track for 1988’s Eazy-Duz-It album. Prior to his passing in 1995, the Ruthless Records founder released other solo efforts such as It’s On (Dr. Dre) 187um Killa in 1993 and Str8 off tha Streetz of Muthaphukkin Compton in 1996.