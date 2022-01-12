Battle Rapper Eazy The Block Captain Debuts As ‘The Bad Man From Philly’ In New Will Smith Series, ‘Bel-Air’

The Gutta City and Gun Titles emcee is making his moves as an actor.

Over the last couple of years, Philly rapper Eazy the Block Captain has ascended to new heights in his career and it doesn’t seem like he is slowing down anytime soon.

The battle rapper has emerged as a Top Tier emcee at the Ultimate Rap League, after proving to be “one of them ones,” delivering a gritty style seemingly unseen in the culture but reminiscent of the late 90s hustle style of the late DMX (who at that time was a battle rapper).

Maybe the DMX comparison is not too far fetch. The film of street aura on both of the men is perfect for cinematic expression. X was crazy in movies like Belly, Exit Wounds, Romeo Must Die and Cradle 2 the Graves … and now … Eazy is on his way to that level of stardom with a leading role in the revamp of Will Smith’s new Peacock series, Bel-Air.

Eazy will appear as the “Bad Man from Philly” that causes the new Will, played by Jabari Banks, to move from West Philadelphia to Bel-Air.

Online outlet OTFMZ reports that battle rap influencer and Champion host and owner, Jay Blacc also appears in the dramatic rendition of the hit 90s NBC sitcom, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Eazy the Block Captain is a Philadelphia native and the point for Gutter City, an emcee crew that popped ridiculously after he dropped the “Top Tier” Diss and “Top Tier” Diss Remix featuring Geechi Gotti, B Dot, Ave, Real Sikh, Loso, and Swamp.

After having the rap battle of the year with the Bronx rapper Chess at Summer Madness 11, he was invited to join Gun Titles. Gun Titles now includes Tsu Surf, Tay Roc, Chess, and adding Eazy the Block Captain and the crew’s first female member, Pristavia, in 2021.