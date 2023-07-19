Ebro Addresses Calling Out Drake For Not Speaking On Racial Issues: He’s A Nice Person

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The radio host says Drake doesn’t need to be a social activist.

Apple Music and Hot 97 personality Ebro Darden went viral recently for his remarks about Drake. The conversation centered around whether the Canadian Hip Hop superstar does enough to confront racial injustice.

Ebro Darden and his Rap Life Review co-hosts discussed Drake dissing Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” single. In particular, Darden took issue with Drake taking aim at a song that covered serious topics like race-related violence.

“Drake, who has never shown up, and y’all know I’m the biggest Drake fan on this show,” said Darden. “Drake has never shown up to have anything to say about anything going on in society with Black folks or anything other than himself.”

Social media users then began reacting to Ebro Darden’s comments. The longtime Hip Hop insider decided to further address the situation involving Drake on his Hot 97 morning radio show on Tuesday.

“By the way, I don’t know if I even want [Drake to give social commentary in his music],” stated Darden. “That’s not who he is. I don’t think an artist is obligated, if you have a platform… but in this context, you’re talking about a song that did… now you’re in the fray.”

The Bay Area native also added, “We love Drake for who Drake is. Drake’s talking about love, he’s very transparent personally. From what we can tell, he’s a nice person. He’s not a mean-spirited person. None of that. We don’t need him to be some social activist.”

Ebro Darden went on to say he felt the need to speak on Drake’s apparent lack of activism because of the “This Is America” takedown. Darden expressed, “Don’t come for the song that was saying something when we needed somebody to say something.”