Ecstasy’s Family Launches GoFundMe To Cover Rapper’s Funeral Expenses

(AllHipHop News)
The family of Whodini group member John “Ecstasy” Fletcher is calling upon the Hip-Hop community to help cover the costs of the legendary rap star’s funeral.
Ecstasy died suddenly at the age of 56 on December 23rd. The rapper left behind six children and five grandchildren.
His family, which launched a GoFundMe earlier today (December 26th), is attempting to raise $20,000 for Ecstasy’s homegoing service.
“Not only was he a great musician, he was a great father…” the family said in a statement. “His career touched so many and he will forever be missed as a pioneer in Hip-Hop. Naturally, we are grieving during this difficult time, but all of your videos and pictures of our father brings such a light during this dark time.”
The family has yet to reveal a cause of death for the Whodini co-founder, which he launched with group members Jalil Hutchins and Drew “Grandmaster Dee” Carter.
Click here to donate to help out Ecstasy’s family.