Ed Sheeran & Lil Baby Team Up For “2Step” Remix 

Ed Sheeran said he enjoys working with artists from other genres as it can get lonely as a soloist and has a Kodak Black feature coming.

Ed Sheeran announced earlier this year that he would have some “exciting” features and unlikely collabs with artists from different genres. He’s worked with some of the biggest artists from all over the world, from Beyoncé to Elton John, and his latest song includes a feature from a U.S. rap star.

The British singing star has teamed up with Lil Baby on the remix for “2step,” dropping a song with accompanying visuals for the pop-rap pairing. Check it out below.

Ed Sheeran explained the video was shot in Kyiv, Ukraine, before the war with Russia began. He pledged to donate proceeds from the YouTube streams to the DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

“I filmed the video for 2step in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine before the devastating acts of violence started to take place,” a message from Ed reads at the start of the video.

“It was my first time visiting the country and I felt so welcomed during my stay there – everyone from the production crew to the many people I met across my days off. Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I’m grateful to have had the chance to film my video there.”

Ed Sheeran X Kodak Black

Earlier this year, Ed Sheeran discussed his upcoming collabs, including one with Kodak Black. “This year is actually going to end up being busier than last year, which I’m really excited about. There’s a lot coming out,” he explained. “I’ve wanted to span genres. I had a load of people hit me up in different genres, ranging from metal to drill music, and I just said yes to everything. It’s been a really interesting collaborative process.”

While it can be a lonely experience Ed Sheeran enjoys the variety that comes with working with a range of musicians.

“It’s quite lonely being a solo artist sometimes and it’s quite exciting,” he admitted. “I did a session this morning at 7am with a guy called Kodak Black who’s from America and after that I did a session with a guy called Kwengface who’s from Peckham.”