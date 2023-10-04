When Smoking With Snoop Dogg Goes Wrong: Ed Sheeran Recalls Losing His Vision In Epic Smoke Session 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ed Sheeran thought he could hang in a smoke session with Snoop Dogg but ended up so high that he couldn’t see.

Like many other celebs, the British singer had a smoke session with the famed cannabis connoisseur on his bucket list. However, he got more than he bargained for when he got the opportunity to tick it off his list.

Ed Sheeran got so stoned with Snoop Dogg and Russell Crowe that he couldn't see. pic.twitter.com/pcF6u69qFk — Musicdady (@Music_dady) October 3, 2023

Sheeran recalled his meeting with the Death Row Records boss during a recent appearance on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast. The pair met backstage after Snoop performed at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena in March.

The “Shape of You” hitmaker brought his wife and her mother with him and introduced them to Snoop Dogg, who greeted his mother-in-law with, “What’s up, queen?”

However, things went south when Ed Sheeran decided to smoke with Snoop Dogg and his entourage.

“I don’t really smoke at all,” he shared. “But I was in the dressing room and they were just like blunt for blunt for blunt for blunt. I was like, I guess at some point during the night, I have to, just to say I smoked with Snoop Dogg.”

So naturally, when the Doggfather offered him some, Sheeran accepted.

“So I have a bit and I was like, I don’t feel too bad, this is good,” he explained. “Then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more.”

The non-smoker soon realized he had bitten off more than he could chew. “I just remember looking at him and being like, I can’t see right now,” Sheeran added.

Hollywood star Russell Crowe joined the duo backstage for the session, and Snoop gifted him and Ed Sheeran their own Death Row Records chains. Check out the video below.