Chicago has lost a pioneer of drill music, with the death of local rap legend Edai who was killed during a spate of violence in the city.

Another weekend of bloody violence has claimed the life of a popular Chicago rapper.

Drill pioneer Edai was shot multiple times early Saturday morning (July 31). He was rushed to The University of Chicago Hospital.

Unfortunately, medics were unable to save his life.

600Breezy posted a somber tribute to his slain friend on Instagram.

“I felt untouchable…. until today,” 600Breezy wrote.

600Breezy and Edai recorded several songs together, including “Lotta Gang S###,” “Dreams,” and most recently “Aggressive.”

Edai, who represented O Block like the late King Von, also recoded songs with Chief Keef, Lil Durk, and others.

This past weekend, 44 people were shot in Chicago, four of them fatally including Edai.

Last weekend, 70 people were shot in the city and. 12 of those people were fatally wounded.