The offspring of comedy legends Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are in a romantic relationship! Could they ​be heading for marriage?

Eddie Murphy’s son is dating Martin Lawrence’s daughter.

The “Boomerang” co-stars’ offspring, Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence, confirmed they are a couple in a selection of sweet images of themselves together which were shared to Instagram.

Jasmine took to the photo-sharing site over the weekend to share two photos of herself and her boyfriend in honor of his 32nd birthday.

She captioned the pictures: “Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side. Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!(sic)”

Although the pair’s relationship has only just come to light, Eric declared himself to be “head over heels in love” with the 25-year-old beauty last month.

He wrote: “Head over heels in LOVE with YOU @jasmin_lawrence (heart emojis) #myotherhalf #equallyyoked #iloveyou (sic)”

Eric is Eddie’s eldest son with former partner Paulette McNeely, while Martin shares Jasmine with ex-wife Patricia Southall.

Eddie has 10 children, ranging in age from two to 32, and previously described them as the “brightest part” of his life.

“I am so blessed with my kids,” he said recently. “I don’t have one bad seed. I don’t have any like ‘Oh you are the one.’ I don’t have any of that. My kids are so great, normal people – and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid.”