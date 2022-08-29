Eddie Murphy Returns For ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Sequel At Netflix

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have joined Eddie Murphy in the cast of Netflix’s ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.’

Eddie Murphy will reprise his role as Axel Foley in a new Beverly Hills Cop movie.

According to Deadline, production has begun on a sequel titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. The film is coming to Netflix, which secured a licensing deal for a fourth entry in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise.

Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have reportedly joined the cast of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer also returns to the franchise after producing the first two films in the Eddie Murphy-led series.

Mark Molloy will direct the upcoming movie. Will Beall wrote the script.

The first Beverly Hills Cop film debuted in 1984. Eddie Murphy starred as Axel Foley, a Detroit cop who goes to Beverly Hills to solve his friend’s murder.

Beverly Hills Cop became a huge hit, spawning two sequels. The second movie premiered in 1987 and a third followed in 1994.

A fourth Beverly Hills Cop film has been teased for years. Last year, Eddie Murphy said he’d only portray Axel Foley again if he read a good script for a new sequel.

“They’ve been trying to make another Beverly Hills Cop for 15 years now,” he said in an interview with Desus and Mero. “Right now, Netflix has it, and they’re trying to develop a script. That’s what we’re supposed to be doing next. But I’m not doing nothing until the script is right.”