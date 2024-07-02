Eddie Murphy Shares Threesome Regret With Legendary Actor

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eddie Murphy revealed he has some serious regrets over a missed opportunity for a threesome with legendary actor and his wife.

In a wild scenario that even Eddie Murphy couldn’t script, the comedy legend shared one of his biggest life regrets—turning down an invitation to join a threesome after a notorious late-night party.

The 63-year-old has spent decades entertaining audiences since launching his career on “Saturday Night Live” in 1980, but he revealed he missed out on an unforgettable experience with renowned actor Yul Brynner and his wife.

Eddie Murphy, known for his iconic roles in “Beverly Hills Cop,” “The Nutty Professor,” and as the voice of Donkey in the “Shrek” films, recounted the story to The Mirror.

“I met Yul Brynner at Studio 54,” he said. “Years later I realized he was trying to pick me up, while he was with his wife and I was 21 years old.”

The encounter left a lasting impression on Murphy.

“Yul was like, ‘Would you like to come back with my wife and me and party?’ And I was like, ‘What? We are partying right here?’ and then I didn’t go. Years later I realized, I was like, ‘Oh, he meant ‘Come partying,’ and now I wish I had gone.”

Reflecting on the missed rendezvous, Murphy added, “It’s such a better story if I had gone and had a threesome with him and his wife.”

Yul Brynner, the late Oscar-winning actor of “The King and I,” passed away in 1985 at the age of 65.

His first marriage was with actress Virginia Gilmore from 1944 to 1960.

He then married model Doris Kleiner in 1960, with their union lasting until 1967, before tying the knot with French socialite Jacqueline Thion de la Chaume from 1971 to 1981. In 1983,

Brynner married ballerina Kathy Lee, who survived him.