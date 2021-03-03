Eddie Murphy Teases “Coming 2 America” Stand-Up Comedy Tour

(AllHipHop News)
The long-awaited second installment in the Coming to America film series, Coming 2 America, is scheduled to premiere March 5 on Amazon Prime Video. The movie, set in the fictional country of Zamunda, is the sequel to the classic 1988 Eddie Murphy-led comedy.
Murphy, along with friend/co-star Arsenio Hall, appeared on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live this week to talk about Coming 2 America. The interview also included a conversation about the comedians from the cast possibly going on the road together after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s so many comics in the movie. You’ve got myself, Arsenio, Jermaine Fowler, Trevor Noah, Michael Blackson, Lunelle, Leslie Jones, Rodney Perry, Tracy Morgan,” said Murphy. “There’s a lot of comics so we could actually do a Coming 2 America tour. We could do the whole country. We could call the tour ‘Coming All Over America.'”
Besides that list of comedians, Coming 2 America also stars Shari Headley, KiKi Layne, Wesley Snipes, Teyana Taylor, James Earl Jones, Nomzamo Mbatha, Rick Ross, and Rotimi. The motion picture was directed by Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow, Dolemite Is My Name) and written by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein, David Sheffield, and Justin Kanew.