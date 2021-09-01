Elijah McClain Update: Killer Cops And Paramedics Indicted For Manslaughter

The family of Aurora, Colorado resident Elijah McClain may finally get to see some justice, now that police officers and firefighters have been charged with manslaughter over his senseless murder!

It seems that there will be justice served for the late Elijah McClain.

In 2019, Elijah McClain was killed by police-involved profiling and violence, and many were nervous that those officers would get away with the crime.

However, a Colorado grand jury has indicted three cops and two paramedics for his death.

Former Aurora Police Department officers Randy Roedema, Jason Rosenblatt and Nathan Woodyard, and Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec were all indicted on charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide as part of a 32-count indictment.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser noted that the 23-year-old was stopped for no reason and harassed. The harassment resulted in a carotid hold and then injected with ketamine.

“We’re here today because Elijah McClain is not here and he should be,” Weiser told the public. “When he died he was only 23 years old. He had his whole life ahead of him and his family and his friends must now go on and must live without him.”

Two of the officers, Roedema and Rosenblatt, were indicted on one count of assault and one count of crime of violence. The two Fire-Rescue paramedics, Cooper and Cichuniec, were further indicted on three counts of assault and six counts of crime of violence.

The grand jury returned the results of the investigation on Thursday, the eve of the second anniversary of McClain’s death.

People did not initially believe that McClain would get justice because the Adams

County District Attorney Dave Young

But with the 2020 Black Lives Matter social eruption, the blood on the hands of Colorado’s authorities simply could not be washed away. The people made sure that the world knew Elijah’s name.

Here is a video of Elijah McClain’s last words done by poets and musicians. He was a violinist.

Upon hearing the news of the indictment, Elijah’s father LaWayne Mosely wept tears of joy.

Sheneen McClain, Elijah’s mom, also cried.

“I started crying because it’s been two years,” she said. “It’s been a long journey, you know, and it’s overwhelming. I’m still processing it, you know, because this is one of those things that has never really been done and is being done right here because of my son, so it’s overwhelming.”

In a statement Mosely shared a similar sentiment, “Nothing will bring back my son, but I am thankful that his killers will finally be held accountable.”

