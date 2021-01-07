Eliza Reign Threatens To End Future On Social Media In Child Support War

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper Future is seeking to block his baby mama from accessing his financial records as she fights for more child support funds.
Eliza Reign Seraphin initially demanded $53,000-a-month to take care of their three-year-old daughter Reign but was instead granted $3,200 -a-month during a Florida hearing last September.
She previously passed on a proposed $1,000 -a-month custody deal offer and is now appealing the court verdict, insisting the figure is based on inaccurate financial information submitted by Future’s lawyers.
However, the “Mask Off” star is working to prevent Eliza from viewing his bank statements after having subpoenas fired off to officials at SunTrust Bank.
She is also planning to submit similar documents to force representatives at Wells Fargo Bank to turn over financial records relating to her ex’s account.
Eliza initially took Future to court in 2018, and his paternity was confirmed early last year. Their daughter is the rap star’s sixth child – he also has a son, Future Zahir, with his former fiancee, Ciara.
She also threatened to “end” Future with one post, if he keeps on playing with her.