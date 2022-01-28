Ella Mai Talks Recording Her Sophomore Album

It has been three years since British singer Ella Mai released her self-titled debut studio LP. Ella Mai eventually received 2x-Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

The 27-year-old London native is back this week with the new single “DFMU” which was produced by Mustard and J. Holt. Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe spoke to Ella Mai about her song for New Music Daily.

“This song in this process was very, very hard for me because it was like my life in real time. So it was almost a therapy session when I was in the [recording] session,” admitted Ella Mai. “But I think that’s the best way. All the people that I grew up listening to are always very, very honest. And I’ve always just appreciated honesty.”

Ella Mai’s “DFMU” followed 2020’s “Not Another Love Song.” Some fans were expecting that Gold-certified loosie will lead to a new full-length project, but Mai still has not dropped her second LP. The Interscope recording artist also spoke to Zane Lowe about her unreleased sophomore album.

“I think, and especially with this difference to the debut album process. Sorry. Like I said, I was naive. So I was just going in the studio and doing whatever and writing with a bunch of people,” said Ella Mai. “And I wasn’t really thinking about it. But this time around, I’m obviously a lot more experienced. So I think you just can’t even help but to think about it, which then makes everything a lot more difficult.”

She continued, “But I also work with a lot of people that feel like are family too. So it just is. There’s a balance. There are some days that are horrible, going to the studio and nothing happens, but they feel horrible at the time. But you have to have those moments in order to have great [music].

Ella Mai became an international sensation in 2018 with the Mustard-produced “Boo’d Up.” The track went on to peak at #5 on the Hot 100 chart, earn 7x-Platinum status from the RIAA, and win a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song at the 2019 ceremony.