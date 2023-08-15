Elon Musk Calls Mark Zuckerberg “Chicken” Because He Doesn’t Want To Fight Anymore

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Even with a reported net worth of $240.7 billion, Elon Musk isn’t afraid to go gangsta on someone. The Twitter (X) owner took to social media to call his professional nemesis Mark Zuckerberg a “chicken” for not wanting to catch a fade in a caged arena.

The two have been talking about this potential bout since June 2021, when the 52-year-old Musk tweeted, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.” Like the slick-talking millennial he is, Zuck hit him with “send me location.”

On Sunday (August 13), the Facebook founder used Threads, which is Meta’s response to Twitter (X), to tell his followers he has no intention of engaging in a conflict with the Musk, per Deadline.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on,” he wrote. “I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.

“If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Musk took called bulls##t on the former Harvard student and wrote on his platform, “Zuck is a chicken.”

When one person asked if this meant 39-year-old Zuckerberg was simply “trying to chicken out” of the fight, Musk tossed out a rebuttal, saying, “He can’t eat at chic fil a because that would be cannibalism.”

If the fight were to happen, Musk said it would have been live-streamed and the proceeds would have gone to various veterans organizations. Dubbed, “The Battle of the Billionaires,” it was rumored to be held at a historic location like the Colosseum in Italy..