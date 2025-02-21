Elon Musk Busy With DOGE & Chainsaws–Allegedly Ignores His Child’s Health “Crisis”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Grimes publicly called on Elon Musk to address their child’s medical crisis, saying he has ignored messages and skipped meetings, forcing her to escalate the situation.

Grimes is making a desperate plea for Elon Musk’s attention, saying the billionaire is ignoring their child’s health emergency.

In since deleted posts, the Canadian musician turned to X, the social media platform owned by her ex, urgently requesting a response regarding their child’s well-being.

“Plz respond about our child’s medical crisis (sic),” the 36-year-old artist wrote in a now-deleted series of posts.

Grimes expressed frustration over the lack of communication with Elon Musk, saying the situation had become untenable.

grimes is deleting her tweets now, but this can't be scrubbed from the internet. people need to be aware what kind of person @elonmusk truly is. how can u make excuses for this? please try, go ahead, I'll wait pic.twitter.com/fYkKBuQtXc — tara (@weirdotara) February 20, 2025

“I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention,” she wrote.

She did not provide details about which of their three children was experiencing the health issue or the nature of the emergency.

Grimes and Elon Musk, 53, share three children—X Æ A-Xii, 4, Exa Dark Sideræl, 3 and Techno Mechanicus, 2—after dating on and off between 2018 and 2022.

Addressing Musk directly, she urged him to appoint someone as a point of contact if he was unwilling to speak with her himself.

“If you don’t want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this,” she wrote. “This is urgent, Elon.”

After a user on X suggested she go public with details of the medical issue, she pushed back but emphasized the gravity of the situation.

“I’m not giving any details but he won’t respond to texts call or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn’t respond asap,” she said.

Frustration simmered in her follow-up post: “So I need him to f**king respond and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that’s where we’re at.”

When asked whether she had sought medical attention for the child, Grimes confirmed, “Yes.”

Musk has not publicly addressed her concerns. The post comes amid unrelated claims from influencer Ashley St. Clair, who recently stated she had given birth to what would be Musk’s 13th child.