Elon Musk Trolls Inauguration “Salute” Outrage With Blatant “Nazi” Jokes

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Elon Musk has seemingly done the unthinkable and shown his knowledge of Nazi history is far deeper than the ADL would like the public to believe.

Elon Musk has responded to the backlash he’s facing over an alleged reference to Adolf Hitler by trolling the growing public outrage over the incident.

On Thursday (January 23), the world’s richest man sought to take back ownership of the narrative surrounding his heavily scrutinized podium speech at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

To be specific, Musk referenced Adolf Hitler and other Nazi leaders while cracking jokes over allegations that he performed a Sieg Heils Nazi salute. “Don’t say Hess to Nazi accusations!” Musk wrote in the tweet. “Some people will Goebbels anything down! Stop Gőring your enemies! His pronouns would’ve been He/Himmler! Bet you did nazi that coming [crying laughing emoji].”

Musk’s “jokes” were especially calculated, and rooted in hatred, given the deep Nazi ideology the tweet represents based on the names he embedded within the remark. According to a report from The Hill, Musk mentions Hitler’s deputy party leader Rudolf Hess, Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels, Gestapo creator Hermann Gőring and Heinrich Himmler. The latter was in charge of facilitating racial extermination genocide efforts during the Holocaust.

But it doesn’t stop there, prior to the coded puns he shared on January 23, Musk wrote in a separate tweet on January 22, “The radical leftists are really upset that they had to take time out of their busy day praising Hamas to call me a Nazi.” In his defense, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyhu, who has been accused of war crimes in the conflict with Hamas in Palestine, responded with a message claiming Musk being “falsely smeared.”

However, a number of users on the app have since pushed back, claiming that organizations such as anti-hate org ADL, is offering Musk preferential treatment over his blatant antisemitism.

“ADL made 21 savage apologize,” a user wrote in a lengthy tweet. “Made Lebron apologize. Made. Michael Jackson apologize. Made Kanye apologize. Made kyrie apologize. Made Desean Jackson apologize. Made Whoopi Goldberg apologize. They Went after Candace Owens. Said she was anti Semite of the year etc.” The user’s tweet continues, “But when Elon Musk does a Nazi salute in public twice in front of the world the ADL says ‘we need to give him the benefit of the doubt’??? Why no benefit of the doubt for the Blacks???”

View the post above to see the thread of tweets sparked by the incident.