Elon Musk Might Put Twitter Behind Paywall; Soulja Boy EXPLODES And Dumps Platform

Elon Musk, Twitter’s new owner, is considering placing the entire platform behind a paywall to make more revenue, and Soulja Boy is not happy about the new owner’s plans.

Musk has amassed over $92 billion in fortune this year as a result of his purchase of Twitter, which he is now considering putting totally behind a paywall.

According to Bloomberg, shares of Musk’s other company, Tesla Inc., which accounts for the majority of his fortune, were trading as low as $186.75 earlier in the week.

The site reported the value decline is due to investors in the electric car company having worries following his acquisition of Twitter.

Musk, 51, is now worth $177 billion as a result. His fortune peaked at $340 billion last year, when Tesla’s stock hit a record high of $410.

According to Bloomberg, his current net worth has had no effect on his status as the world’s richest person.

Musk finalized a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter late last month. According to The Verge, Musk, who reportedly borrowed $12 billion to fund the sale, has investigated alternative ways to generate cash for the company, including charging a monthly fee to most or all users.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the Tesla CEO and one of his advisers, venture capitalist David Sacks, have discussed the platform-wide paywall in recent meetings. Although a paywall has yet to be rolled out, Musk has launched a new version of Twitter Blue for $8 a month, which allows anyone to be verified.

And Musk said he was thinking of making everyone pay to be verified. However, the boss had to suspend the initial rollout of the updated Twitter Blue, after users used their new verification to impersonate other people and brands.

The news did not sit well with Soulja Boy, who snapped on the “Chief Twit.”

Musk let go of many of Twitter’s 7,500 employees this week, only days after acquiring the company.

Now u can just pay to be verified? Twitter has been destroyed 🤨 — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) November 11, 2022

Bro leave twitter alone @elonmusk wtf are you doing — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) November 11, 2022

Wow… I can’t believe this. F### it I’m going to create my own app. — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) November 12, 2022