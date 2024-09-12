Elon Musk Goes Viral After Weird, Sexist Reaction To Taylor Swift Endorsing Kamala Harris

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Elon Musk’s weird comeback to Taylor Swift’s political endorsement of Kamala Harris has whipped up a storm on social media.

Elon Musk’s remark to Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris sparked widespread reactions on social media.

The pop icon, facing criticism for her previous political reticence, announced her support for Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, ahead of the November presidential election.

Following the debate between Harris and Donald Trump, Swift endorsed Harris and Walz in a detailed Instagram post.

The “Childless Cat Lady,” was a nod to insulting comments made by Trump’s vice-presidential candidate, JD Vance.

Elon Musk reacted on X with a post that quickly gained traction: “Fine Taylor you win I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”

Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2024

The tech mogul, an outspoken Trump enthusiast and father of 12 with three different women, later responded with a laughing emoji to a user’s comment: “Oh my God, this has really become an Elon vs Taylor Swift election now.”

Swift’s declaration drew significant support from a slew of celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, Oprah Winfrey, Demi Lovato, and Chrissy Teigen, all of whom liked her post on Instagram.

Walz, Harris’ vice presidential choice, expressed his gratitude for Swift’s endorsement during an MSNBC interview.

“I am incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift and I say that as a fellow cat owner,” Walz said. “That was eloquent and that was clear and that’s the type of courage we need in America to stand up.”

Taylor Swift stepped into the political spotlight days after being criticized for embracing Brittany Mahomes, perceived as a Trump supporter, at the US Open.

Mahomes is the wife of Patrick Mahomes, teammate to Swift’s boyfriend and football player, Travis Kelce.