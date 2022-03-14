Elzhi collaborated with Georgia Anne Muldrow to create ‘Zhigeist,’ an 11-track album released through Nature Sounds.

“Georgia’s music is phenomenal,” Elzhi said in a press statement. “Her natural aptitude is limitless when it comes to production and vocals. I wanted to translate what her music was communicating to me.”

Elzhi’s latest LP is the follow-up to Seven Times Down Eight Times Up, which dropped in 2020. The veteran MC’s Zhigeist continues his recent streak of working with one producer for an entire album.

The former Slum Village member previously teamed up with Khrysis on 2018’s Jericho Jackson LP and JR Swiftz on 2020’s Seven Times Down Eight Times Up. Now, he’s linked up with Georgia Anne Muldrow for an 11-track project released through Nature Sounds.

“Lyrically and musically, this album is a love letter to people of color,” Elzhi said regarding Zhigeist. “What makes this project special is our determination to put medicine in the music.”

Stream Elzhi’s collaboration with Georgia Anne Muldrow and check out the tracklist below.

<a href="https://naturesounds.bandcamp.com/album/zhigeist">Zhigeist by Elzhi & Georgia Anne Muldrow</a>