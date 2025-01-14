Eminem Blames Suge Knight For 2Pac & Biggie’s Deaths In Leaked Diss

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eminem fans are losing it following a spate of recent leaks from the rapper’s unreleased catalog, including an incendiary two decades old diss targeting Suge Knight and Ja Rule, titled, “Smack You,”

The savage track, allegedly recorded in the mid-2000s during the height of 50 Cent’s tensions with Ja Rule, sees Slim Shady unleash on his targets, blaming Suge Knight for the murders of The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur.

“I’m holding Suge responsible for the deaths of the two greatest rappers to ever grace the face of this planet,” Em raps. “If only the late, great Mr. Christopher Wallace could talk / He could tell you himself / I’m holding Suge responsible for the death of Ja Rule or anyone else down with Tha Row.”

To drive the point home, the phrase “Suge shot me” reverberates throughout the track, with Eminem even reworking the chorus from Shakur’s “Against All Odds.”

👤 EMINEM



🎵 SMACK YOU (SUGE KNIGHT & JA RULE DISS TRACK)



🚨 LEAK OUT NOW pic.twitter.com/zv1FPhqdXn — Wost🐰 (@mosthiphop) January 14, 2025

“Hopin’ my thug m############ know,” he spits. “This be the realest s### I ever wrote/Against all odds, up in the studio gettin’ blowed/To the truest s### I ever spoke.”

The Detroit legend adds, “This game is gonna be the death of me,” but vows to ” expose the truth even if it kills me.”

The track is also littered with jabs aimed at Ja Rule. Eminem mocks Ja before joking Suge Knight is after his publishing and that he’ll be the next rapper “Sittin’ on the passenger side of that Benz that gets hit again.”

One of dozens leaked online, the song ignited a whirlwind of excitement among Eminem fans. Check out some of the reactions below.

I just heard that Eminem leaked diss track



Just wow, Eminem in the 00s was an animal i was tripping when i said he didn’t have a real Hip Hop beef, now i see why, because rappers were scared from him.



He literally ended two careers without dropping the diss track officially — IBashar (@CurtisBashar) January 14, 2025

H######## bro Smack You by Eminem is a DISGUSTING diss record Jesus Christ — MyCousinCarl (@elrocki08) January 13, 2025

That Suge Knight/ Ja Rule diss by Eminem is one of the many reasons why he'a a guy that you should never start some bs against. That's why all the people that went after him ended up being remembered for their beefs with Eminem or Christmas and not their careers — Shady Times (@ShadyTimes) January 14, 2025

This Eminem suge knight diss is insane best diss track by far. I see why Eminem didn’t release it, Eminem would’ve 100% got killed for it — RipCityPac (@RipCityPac) January 13, 2025

This Suge Knight diss 1000% solidifies Em as the best diss rapper of all time, sorry Kendrick 🥴 — Flucee (@FluceeRap) January 14, 2025

the Suge diss is fantastic im sorry nobody touching angry early era Eminem — sofi (@notbroccolis) January 14, 2025