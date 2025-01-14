Eminem Blames Suge Knight For 2Pac & Biggie’s Deaths In Leaked Diss

Eminem fans are losing it following a spate of recent leaks from the rapper’s unreleased catalog, including an incendiary two decades old diss targeting Suge Knight and Ja Rule, titled, “Smack You,”
The savage track, allegedly recorded in the mid-2000s during the height of 50 Cent’s tensions with Ja Rule, sees Slim Shady unleash on his targets, blaming Suge Knight for the murders of The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur.
“I’m holding Suge responsible for the deaths of the two greatest rappers to ever grace the face of this planet,” Em raps. “If only the late, great Mr. Christopher Wallace could talk / He could tell you himself / I’m holding Suge responsible for the death of Ja Rule or anyone else down with Tha Row.”
To drive the point home, the phrase “Suge shot me” reverberates throughout the track, with Eminem even reworking the chorus from Shakur’s “Against All Odds.”
“Hopin’ my thug m############ know,” he spits. “This be the realest s### I ever wrote/Against all odds, up in the studio gettin’ blowed/To the truest s### I ever spoke.”
The Detroit legend adds, “This game is gonna be the death of me,” but vows to ” expose the truth even if it kills me.”
The track is also littered with jabs aimed at Ja Rule. Eminem mocks Ja before joking Suge Knight is after his publishing and that he’ll be the next rapper “Sittin’ on the passenger side of that Benz that gets hit again.”
One of dozens leaked online, the song ignited a whirlwind of excitement among Eminem fans. Check out some of the reactions below.