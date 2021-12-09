Eminem & Bleacher Report’s Detroit Pistons Collab Quickly Sells Out

Eminem and Bleacher Report’s “NBA Remix” collection of Detroit Pistons jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies and hats sold out soon after its release.

Eminem fans swiftly scooped up all of his limited edition Detroit Pistons apparel on Thursday.

Slim Shady teamed up with Bleacher Report to release exclusive Detroit Pistons jerseys as part of the company’s “NBA Remix” collection. The collaboration also included t-shirts, hoodies and hats.

Eminem promoted the launch of his Detroit Pistons collection on Thursday afternoon. About an hour later, his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg told fans the merchandise completely sold out.

“The @BleacherReport x @Eminem x @DetroitPistonscollab has sold out already thanks to all!” Rosenberg tweeted.

Eminem’s Detroit Pistons jersey was stylized with the team’s retro colors and a Slim Shady hockey mask added to the logo. The jersey had the name “Shady” listed on the back along with the number 313, which is the area code of Detroit.

In addition to Eminem, Bleacher Report dropped “NBA Remix” collaborations with Lil Wayne and Kid Cudi. Mitchell and Ness created a Young Money version of its New Orleans Jazz throwback jersey for Weezy. Cudi also repped his hometown with his spin on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ uniform.

Previous “NBA Remix” collections featured artists such as Outkast, A$AP Ferg and the late Juice WRLD.

View all of Bleacher Report’s “NBA Remix” items for sale here.