Eminem Brings Laughs To “Happy Gilmore 2” According To Adam Sandler

Eminem’s outrageous cameo in Happy Gilmore 2 has been confirmed by Adam Sandler, marking an unexpected yet hilarious collaboration in the long-awaited sequel to the 1996 golf comedy.

Speaking on The Dan Patrick Show, Sandler shared his excitement about the Hip-Hop icon’s performance during filming, calling it “funny as hell” and full of memorable moments.

“Eminem was cool, he came by, he was great,” Sandler said during the sports talk show appearance. “I’ve known Eminem for a long time. He’s a great guy, and he came in and was funny as hell. I think we just hung out a day with Eminem, and he just shot and shot and he was insane. (He) said a million things we can use and a million things that we’re glad we have them on tape.”

While Sandler refused to spill the details of Eminem’s character in the upcoming movie, he emphasized the energy the rapper brought to the set, leaving fans speculating about the role.

Production has officially wrapped on Happy Gilmore 2, with Netflix planning to release the film in July 2025.

Sandler reprises his role as the brash golfer whose unorthodox methods shook up the sport, and he’s joined by returning cast members Christopher McDonald as archrival Shooter McGavin, Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit, and Ben Stiller reprising his role as Hal L., the abusive nursing home orderly from the original film.

The sequel also introduces a fresh slate of stars, including Benny Safdie, Grammy-winning artist Bad Bunny, actress Margaret Qualley, and NFL player Travis Kelce.

While new cast roles remain a tightly kept secret, Qualley offered a glimpse into her experience during a September appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“It was the best thing that ever happened to me. It’s a tiny part. I’m essentially deep background,” she said with a laugh, “but I can die happy now.”

The crossover between Hip-Hop and sports comedy brings fresh intrigue to the much-anticipated sequel, promising an entertaining blend of nostalgia and new surprises.

As fans await more details, Sandler’s enthusiasm for Eminem’s involvement ensures one thing—this sequel won’t hold back on unexpected laughs.