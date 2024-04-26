Eminem Promises “Death Of Slim Shady” In Album Announcement Trailer With 50 Cent

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eminem has announced a new album, The Death of Slim Shady, which is expected to arrive sometime this summer.

NFR Podcast unveiled the news via Twitter (X) on Thursday (April 25) shortly after Eminem opened the 2024 NFL Draft in his hometown of Detroit. It also included a teaser for the project starring 50 Cent. The concept revolves around an investigation into the murder of Slim Shady, Eminem’s longtime alter ego. The caption read simply, “EMINEM-THE DEATH OF SLIM SHADY. NEW ALBUM. SUMMER 2024.”

“Through his complex and oft-criticized, tongue-twisting rhymes, the anti-hero known as Slim Shady has had no shortage of enemies,” the reporter says. “The same rude lyrics and controversial antics may have ultimately led to his demise. Join me as we recreate the events that led to the murder of Slim Shady.”

As for 50 Cent, he offers. “He’s not a friend, he’s a psychopath.”

Slim Shady dates back to 1997’s Slim Shady EP as well as 1999’s The Slim Shady LP. He’s assumed the role on songs such as “Guilty Conscience,” “’97 Bonnie and Clyde” and “Kill You.”

The Death of Slim Shady marks Eminem’s 12th studio album and the follow-up to 2020’s Music To Be Murdered By.