Watch Eminem Thrill Detroit Fans With Surprise Performance At Ed Sheeran Concert 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Eminem joined Ed Sheeran for a surprise performance of “Lose Yourself,” but the British singer wouldn’t let him go without another song.

Eminem stunned Ed Sheeran fans during the Detroit stop of the British musicians’ “Mathematics Tour,” joining him on stage for a surprise performance for his hometown crowd.

Sheeran duped fans by telling them he wanted to play a rendition of “Lose Yourself,” without mentioning the superstar rapper.

“I wondered if I could play you a cover of an Eminem song tonight,” Sheeran began. “I think you know it. We rehearsed it today; we’ll see how it goes.” He began the song, strumming along on his guitar while singing the opening verse before Em appeared.

The crowd roared as he emerged on stage to finish the song with the “Shape of You” singer. Check out the clip below.

Ed Sheeran and Eminem shared a clip of the performance on Instagram captioned, “Detroit. What a moment.”

The crowd couldn’t get enough of the duo, who obliged the crowd with another track. “Can I just say, he was gonna come out and do one song,” Sheeran told the audience. “But I said you can’t come out in Detroit and just do one song. Do you want another song?”

Concertgoers cheered in agreement as Eminem and Ed Sheeran geared up for another track. They revived their “Stan” performance from Slim Shady’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2020. Watch the videos below.

Ed Sheeran brought out Eminem at his Detroit concert, where they performed 'Lose Yourself' and 'Stan'. 🤩🔥🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/zIQUI7WVCV — Adithya (@iam_AdithyaM) July 16, 2023

Earlier this year, Ed Sheeran revealed he cured his childhood stutter with the help of Eminem. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in May, Sheeran revealed that he rapped The Marshall Mathers LP “back-to-back to back-to-back,” which “cured” his stutter.

He also opened up about his relationship with the “reclusive” rapper.

“I think it’s different with Eminem because he is quite reclusive, doesn’t see or meet that many people,” Sheeran said. “I’ve known him now six years and we’ve done three songs together, I’ve played with him twice on stage. He’s another person I really relate to, as he lives in his hometown still and has his ecosystem around him.”