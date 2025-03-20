Eminem’s Ex-Employee Faces Prison For Stealing Rapper’s Tracks

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eminem’s ex-staffer faces serious legal trouble after authorities uncovered unauthorized online sales of the rapper’s private creative materials.

Eminem found himself at the center of a shady scandal after federal agents busted his former employee for allegedly selling the rapper’s unreleased music online.

Joseph Strange, 46, from Holly, Michigan, was slapped with federal charges for copyright infringement and interstate trafficking of stolen property, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Julie Beck.

The charges stem from accusations that Strange illegally peddled Eminem’s unfinished tracks on various websites.

The investigation kicked off in January 2025, when Eminem’s Ferndale, Michigan, studio staff stumbled upon their boss’s unreleased material floating around the internet.

Studio employees quickly recognized the leaked content as music still under development by the Hip-Hop icon. Even more suspiciously, the tracks were being openly sold online.

Studio insiders soon discovered an online image that matched a confidential list stored on a studio hard drive. Realizing they had a serious security breach, Eminem’s team immediately contacted the FBI.

Federal investigators traced the leaked music sales back to several buyers who all pointed the finger at Strange. The former employee had worked for Eminem for roughly 14 years, from 2007 until his departure in 2021.

Acting U.S. Attorney Beck emphasized the importance of protecting artists’ rights, stating, “Protecting intellectual property from thieves is critical in safeguarding the exclusive rights of creators and protecting their original work from reproduction and distribution by individuals who seek to profit from the creative output of others.”

Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office, credited Eminem’s studio for their swift cooperation, noting, “Thanks to the cooperation of Mathers Music Studio, FBI agents from the Oakland County Resident Agency were able to swiftly enforce federal laws and ensure Joseph Strange was held accountable for his actions.”

If found guilty of copyright infringement, Strange could face up to five years behind bars and a fine of $250,000. The charge of interstate transportation of stolen goods carries an even harsher potential penalty—up to 10 years in federal prison.

The investigation remains ongoing, and prosecutors will later determine whether to pursue a felony indictment. Strange’s legal fate will likely be decided later in 2025.