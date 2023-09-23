Eminem Gave $615K To Ex-wife Kim Mathers For New Home

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The two have reconciled after years being at odds.

Eminem met his ex-wife, Kim Mathers, when he was a teenager. Despite their tumultuous relationship, it appears he’s still looking out for her. According to The Sun, he recently gave her a $615,000 for a new house—just a few months before she sold the mansion she was living in.

The loan came from his company, Shady Games, Inc. Eminem is listed as not only the president but also the treasurer and secretary.

Mathers reportedly used the money to purchase a home in Macomb, Michigan, a four-bedroom, three-bath home that cost her around $530,000.

A description of the home notes its 730-square-foot garage and adds, “Enjoy the private backyard setting from your covered lanai or better yet from the comfort of your hammock under the custom pergola while enjoying the warmth of a fire during cool fall nights.”

Mathers sold the old mansion she lived in, also bought by her ex, where she raised three children and her son Parker from a different relationship. That home sold in March for $1,350,000.

Eminem and Mathers got married in 1999 but divorced in 2001. Shortly after the split, she sued him for defamation over his song “Kim.” After they settled out of court, they remarried in 2006 but split again just a year later. Eminem later apologized in his 2017 album Revival with the track “Bad Husband.”

“We brought out the worst in each other,” he rapped. “Someone had to make the sparring end/ ‘Cause I loved you, but I hated that me/ And I don’t wanna see that side again/ But I’m sorry, Kim/ More than you could ever comprehend.”