Eminem vs. Real Housewives: Rapper Goes To War Over “Reasonably Shady” Podcast

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars may have underestimated Eminem when they filed for a trademark for their “Reasonably Shady” podcast.

Eminem is an iconic rapper, songwriter, and astute businessman who has made several shrewd investments over the years.

So it comes as no surprise that the rapper, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, has filed an opposition to a trademark request for the Reasonably Shady podcast.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the rapper filed an objection on February 14th to Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon’s application for a trademark for their podcast “Reasonably Shady.”

Eminem argued in the documents that his brand would be “damaged” if the “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars were granted the trademark for their show.

He also claimed that giving the “Reasonably Shady” trademark to the podcast will confuse consumers who have known him by the monikers of Slim Shady and Shady since the late 1990s.

In addition to his music career, Eminem has invested in several companies, including StockX, Genius, and Shade 45, his radio station on SiriusXM.

He has also invested in real estate, including a $2 million mansion in Detroit, and has even launched his own record label, Shady Records.

The rapper owns the trademark for the term “Shady” for use on merchandise.

The “Reasonably Shady” podcast has become a popular podcast in its own right. It covers various topics, including dating, relationships, marriage, entrepreneurship, motherhood, style, and current events.

The podcast has celebrated receiving over five million downloads in less than two years, which is an impressive feat.

Gizelle and Robyn filed their trademark application weeks before Eminem’s objection, intending to use “Reasonably Shady” on various merchandise.

Despite its success, however, the podcast’s use of the “Reasonably Shady” name has now come into question due to Eminem’s trademark objection.

Gizelle and Robyn are required to respond to the filing by March 26th.