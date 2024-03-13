Eminem Recruits Big Sean, J.I.D & More For Cameo-Heavy “Doomsday Pt. 2” Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eminem enlisted several rappers to appear in the video for his Benzino diss track from Lyrical Lemonade’s “All Is Yellow” album.

Eminem dropped the music video for his song “Doomsday Pt. 2” on Wednesday (March 13). Several rappers made cameos in the video, making fans wonder if Slim Shady had plans to record music with the artists.

The “Doomsday Pt. 2” video featured Big Sean, J.I.D, Denzel Curry, Teezo Touchdown, Cordae, BabyTron and Swae Lee. It was directed by Cole Bennett, who released the video on Lyrical Lemonade’s YouTube channel.

“Doomsday Pt. 2” appeared on the Lyrical Lemonade compilation All Is Yellow, which dropped in January. The track reignited Eminem’s longstanding beef with Benzino.

“What is the opposite of Benzino? A giraffe/Go at his neck, how the f### is that?/How can I go at something he doesn’t have/Arms so short he can’t even touch his hands/When they’re above his head doing jumping jacks/Sorry, I don’t mean to upset you Ben/When I talk about all the debt you in/I hear that you been creeping on the low/In them cheap hotels that they catch you in,” Eminem rapped.

He continued, “Jesus Christ, dog, when you said 210/Never guessed you meant at the Red Roof Inn/In a room with one single bed, two men/Shady, man, you can’t, yes, you can/Well, I guess then I regret to inform you, hate to spoil the day/But this doesn’t bring me no joy to say/Guess that Coi Leray feat’s in the toilet, ay.”

Benzino responded with two diss tracks: “Vulturius” and “Rap Elvis.” Benzino threatened to release another diss if Eminem didn’t respond.

“I’m going to go down in history as the Eminem slayer,” Benzino declared. “But right now, it’s f### Eminem. I stand on everything I said. I stand on everything I’ve been saying. And ‘Rap Elvis’ destroyed him. I’m still waiting on the response. If he don’t, I’m gonna drop another one.”

Watch Eminem’s “Doomsday Pt. 2” video below.